NHAB Scholarship Winners Announced

MANCHESTER, NH – July 22, 2020 – The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters has awarded $14,500 worth of scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to young men and women pursuing a career in broadcasting, journalism, or a related field, while enrolled in a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.

The recipients were honored in a virtual presentation on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. NHAB Executive Director, Tracy Caruso awarded the $2,500 Student Broadcast Scholarships to:

Cameron Schuyler- Nashua, NH – Cinema and Media Arts major – UNH Manchester.

Tyler McLaughlin – Moultonborough, NH – Communications major- UNH

Ana Goble – Concord, NH – Communications – University of Oregon

A $5,000 Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship was given to Hannah Brewitt of Raymond, NH. Hannah is a Senior at Emerson College majoring in Journalism with a minor in Sports Communications.

(Photo) Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship recipient Hannah Brewitt, DiBona TV studio

at Emerson College.

Additionally, four students were chosen to receive $500 Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, created in 2013 to aid NHAB members as their children pursue higher education. Scholarships were awarded to Henry Lavoie attending George Washington University (son of Rebecca Lavoie, NHPR); Abigail Mitchell attending UNH (daughter of Daniel Mitchell, Monadnock Radio Group); Eleanor Lange attending URI (daughter of Lucy Lange, Monadnock Radio Group) and Alexa Cannon attending Unity College (daughter of Jennifer Cannon, Manchester Radio Group).

About NHAB

Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. The Association assists its members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges and facilitates networking with fellow broadcasters. The NHAB promotes broadcasting as a viable and exciting career choice by offering annual scholarships and maintaining an online Job Bank for individuals searching for a career in radio or television. Visit www.nhab.org for more information.

