2022 NHAB Scholarship Recipients

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) awarded $18,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to young men and women pursuing a career in broadcasting, journalism, or a related field, while enrolled in a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.

The recipients were honored in a presentation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso awarded the $2,500 Student Broadcast Scholarships to: Drew Hallett of Dover, NH who attends Husson University; Payton Cavanaugh of Troy, NH who attends Emerson College; Benjamin Weed, of Exeter, N.H., attending High Point University; and Benjamin Adams of Hampstead, NH ,who will attend Syracuse University.

A $5,000 Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Amanda Goyette of Nashua who attends Southern New Hampshire University. Sprague, the longtime NHAB executive director , died in 2008.

Additionally, six students were chosen to receive $500 Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, created in 2013 to aid NHAB members as their children pursue higher education. Scholarships were awarded to Abigail Mitchell attending UNH; Alexandra Bessette attending Endicott College; Seneca Baldi who attends College of the Holy Cross; Makenna Lord attending University of Hartford; Ella Lange who studies at University of Rhode Island; and Owen Young who attends Colorado State.

Established in 1954, NHAB is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. The Association assists its members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges and facilitates networking with fellow broadcasters. NHAB promotes broadcasting as a viable and exciting career choice by offering annual scholarships and maintaining an online Job Bank for individuals searching for a career in radio or television.