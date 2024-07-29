2024 Scholarship Winners

It was our pleasure meeting and awarding students from across the state who are pursuing career in broadcast related fields!

New Hampshire Students Receive Broadcast Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH – July 24, 2024 – The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters has awarded $12,500 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship. The awards presentation was hosted by WMUR-TV.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to young men and women pursuing a career in broadcasting, journalism, or a related field, while enrolled in a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.

The recipients were honored in a presentation on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. NHAB Executive Director, Tracy Caruso awarded the $2,500 Student Broadcast Scholarships to Melinda Rolls of Merrimack who is pursuing a career in Journalism from Hofstra University. Also receiving the Student Broadcast scholarship is Zachary Tanguay a graduate of Pinkerton High School and currently attending Husson University where he is studying Video Production.

A $5,000 Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Payton Cavanaugh who is studying Journalism as well as minoring in both Peace and Social Justice and Photography at Emerson College. Cavanaugh graduated from Monadnock Regional High School.

Additionally, five students were chosen to receive $500 Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, created in 2013 to aid NHAB members as their children pursue higher education. Scholarships were awarded to Alexander Bessette, Finn Roach. Makenna Lord, Francesca and Seneca Baldi.

About NHAB

Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. The Association assists its members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges and facilitates networking with fellow broadcasters. The NHAB promotes broadcasting as a viable and exciting career choice by offering annual scholarships and maintaining an online Job Bank for individuals searching for a career in radio or television. Visit www.nhab.org for more information.

Photo attached: Members of the NHAB Board of Directors gather with scholarship recipients. 1st. L-R: Francesca Baldi, Seneca Baldi, Tracy Caruso, Makenna Lord. 2nd row L-R Geg Frizzell; Mount Washington Gramophones, Melinda Rolls, Zachary Tanguay, Payton Cavanaugh, and Shawn Olsten of Townsquare Media. 3rd row L-R Heath Cole, Binnie Media; Mark Ericson, Ericsound, Harry Kozlowski of WBNH LP.

