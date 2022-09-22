Why You Should Join Mark Levy for his Sales Seminar at NHAB Convention

What follows is an (almost) imaginary conversation between NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso and featured sales seminar presenter Mark Levy.

Good morning Tracy! I don’t know if you’ve heard, but I’ll get a chance to share some strategies and tactics to help you and your team have an easier time getting to and over budget at the NHAB Convention and Granite Mikes Banquet on Tuesday, October 11 at the Grappone Center, 70 Constitution Avenue in Concord. I’d love to have you there for my sessions.

“Uh great Mark, but when is the event, where is the event, when do you speak, why should I care, etc.?”

Excellent questions! I start at 9:00 a.m. (yep, that means 9:00 a.m. SHARP. I’ll be sharing from 9-1, with a break for coffee and cookies, so you’ll have plenty of time to reply to emails, calls, carrier pigeons, well you get the idea. Then at 5:30, social hour begins and ends with dinner and the Granite Mikes, recognizing the best radio and television programming in New Hampshire during the last year. A highlight of the night will be presentation of the Station of the Year and Broadcaster of the Year awards.

“Okay, drinks, a banquet and awards. I can understand why I’d want to come to that, but why should I come hear YOU?”

The best answer I can give you is that based on the evaluations of hundreds of other broadcast sellers and managers, if you want to write more large orders more often, whether you sell, radio, television, digital or a combination, whether you are starting your first month or have been at this for 35 years, you should come. We’ll be covering the following:

NO MORE “STATIONSPEAK”

Broadcast award winner and author Alan Alda believes jargon is an obstacle to true communication. And does any industry throw jargon around more than we do? This session points out commonly used terms we spout off without even thinking, and how those terms can make our clients’ eyes cross! We’ll show you how to replace “Stationspeak” with “Clientspeak.”

A GREEN RIDER CAME FORTH, AND BEHOLD HIS NAME WAS…GUMBY!

Remember those “just didn’t feel right” calls? It probably wasn’t something you ate. It was probably personality compatibility. So this session will focus on recognizing, working with, and selling to different personality types. Who knows, it might even result in better relationships with your co-workers, family and in-laws!

SHOWDOWN AT THE NOT SO OK CORRAL

People forget that Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday had plenty of help in taking down the Clanton-McLaury gang at the O K Corral and it’s a good thing because they were outnumbered. Sometimes it seems like broadcast’s media competitors are calling us into a showdown, and that we are out gunned. But it may be that help is closer than you think, IF we open our minds to, well, come to this session and find out!

And because this is broadcasting, “and more” includes prizes given away during my sessions! So don’t miss out! Register for the 2022 NHAB Convention and Granite Mikes Awards. Looking forward to seeing you there!

