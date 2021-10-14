Granite Mics Update

If you’ve been wondering “where’s my Granite Mics?,” the answer is they will be revealed in a virtual presentation on Wednesday, October 27.

We had hoped for an in-person NHAB Convention this fall but the continued rise of coronavirus cases, and the need for social distancing, would have limited the size of our audience to about 100 people. That would not have allowed all station members and significant others to attend.

So, stay tuned for details of a virtual NHAB Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, October 20, at which time new members will be nominated and current members will be re-elected. Then a virtual Granite Mics video will be unveiled on the following Wednesday, October 27.

As always, contact Executive Director Tracy Caruso with your concerns.