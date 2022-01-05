Free Sales Webinar: January 18, 2022

Putting More Political Ad Dollars on Your Books

Most experts agree that total 2022 political ad dollar spend will be as much if not more than 2020…and this is without a Presidential Election. But this money will not be delivered on Santa’s sleigh. You have to find it. And this webinar has a track record of giving stations the map to find these dollars. It is NOT a rules and regulations webinar: it is about writing more political ad dollars now. NHAB members are invited to join this free webinar presented by RDR on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. Topics include:

∙ An understanding of what the past few months is likely to mean to 2022 political advertising

∙ Where political ad dollars are likely to go

∙ Digital ad changes and how that effects potential broadcast sales

∙ Where digital suggests some of their previously earmarked money go

∙ Why local political dollars may be more important than national dollars

∙ Common-sensical things we forget about that cost us political buys

∙ The value of some lesser known websites and The Edmonds Political Database

∙ A key question to ask a candidate that can justify a bigger schedule

∙ Knowing how to better tell your story sans “broadcast-ease”

∙ The value of database qualitative

∙ An intro letter template designed to get candidates to meet with you

∙ A Lowest Unit Rate Template tool that actually works

∙ The often overlooked danger of social media, political advertising and low rates

∙ Ideas for upsells and new non-political business because of 2022 being an election year

∙ Political ad copy help, including a source for thousands of political ads

∙ And this is broadcasting, so of course, “and more!”

Click to register for Putting More Political Ad Dollars on Your Books.