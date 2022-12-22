2022 Granite Mikes

(October 11, 2022) – Radio and television stations around the Granite State were recognized for their best work during the past year during the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters annual convention at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. The Granite Mikes Awards ceremony was preceded by a sales seminar presented by Mark Levy of Revenue Development Resources, Inc.
During the business meeting Massimo Rosati of Binnie Media was elected as chairman of the board. The complete list of officers is here.
Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro was named Broadcaster of the Year; view his video here. The Radio and TV Stations of the Year, respectively, were WLKZ and WMUR TV. Here is a complete list of winners.
|Public Affairs/Talk
Radio
MERIT – WKBK
FIRST – WCNL
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Spot News
Radio
MERIT – WBNH-LP
FIRST – WKBK
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Documentary News
Radio
MERIT- WNHN-LP
FIRST – WMLL
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Feature Story
Radio
MERIT – WKXL
FIRST – WMLL
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Newscast
Radio
MERIT – WKBK
FIRST – WTSN, WTPL, WEMJ
Television
MERIT –WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Sports Feature
Radio
FIRST – WKNE
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Air Personality
Radio
MERIT – Bob Sherman, WFYX
FIRST – Zack Derby, WLKZ
Television
MERIT – WMUR-TV – Fritz Wetherbee
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Sean MacDonald
|Morning Show Team – radio category only
Radio
MERIT –WOKQ – Kira and Logan
FIRST – WFNQ, WBYY, WLNH – Nazzy and Marissa
|Station Promotional Announcement
Radio
MERIT – WLKZ
FIRST – WOKQ
|Individual Commercial
Radio
MERIT – WKNE
FIRST – WZID HD3
Television
MERIT – WNNE-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Commercial Campaign
Radio
MERIT – WLNH
FIRST – WBYY
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Best Use of Digital Media
Radio
MERIT- WOKQ, WSHK, WSAK, WHOM, WCYY
FIRST- WHDQ
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Best Station Promotion
Radio
MERIT – WXXK
FIRST – WHDQ
|Local Special Program/Event
Radio
MERIT- WWLK
FIRST – WGXL
Television
MERIT – WMUR –TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|LP-FM
Radio
MERIT – WNHN-LP
FIRST – WBNH-LP
PLAY-BY-PLAY
Radio
MERIT –WKNE HD3
FIRST – WBNH-LP
Public Service Announcement
Radio
Merit – WZID
FIRST – WHDQ
|Public Service Campaign of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WFTN
FIRST – WWLK
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV
|Station of the Year
Radio
MERIT – WZID
FIRST – WLKZ
Television
FIRST – WMUR-TV