HomeNews2022 Granite Mikes

2022 Granite Mikes

by

(October 11, 2022) – Radio and television stations around the Granite State were recognized for their best work during the past year during the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters annual convention at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.  The Granite Mikes Awards ceremony was preceded by a sales seminar presented by Mark Levy of Revenue Development Resources, Inc.

During the business meeting Massimo Rosati of Binnie Media was elected as chairman of the board.  The complete list of officers is here.

Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro was named Broadcaster of the Year; view his video here.  The Radio and TV Stations of the Year, respectively, were WLKZ and WMUR TV.  Here is a complete list of winners.

Public Affairs/Talk

Radio

MERIT – WKBK
FIRST – WCNL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Spot News

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP
FIRST – WKBK

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Documentary News

Radio

MERIT- WNHN-LP
FIRST – WMLL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Feature Story

Radio

MERIT – WKXL
FIRST – WMLL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Newscast

Radio

MERIT – WKBK
FIRST – WTSN, WTPL, WEMJ

Television

MERIT –WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Sports Feature

Radio

FIRST – WKNE

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Air Personality

Radio

MERIT – Bob Sherman, WFYX
FIRST – Zack Derby, WLKZ

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Fritz Wetherbee
FIRST – WMUR-TV – Sean MacDonald

Morning Show Team – radio category only

Radio

MERIT –WOKQ – Kira and Logan
FIRST – WFNQ, WBYY, WLNH – Nazzy and Marissa

Station Promotional Announcement

Radio

MERIT – WLKZ
FIRST – WOKQ

Individual Commercial

Radio

MERIT – WKNE
FIRST – WZID HD3

Television

MERIT – WNNE-TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

Commercial Campaign

Radio

MERIT – WLNH
FIRST – WBYY

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Best Use of Digital Media

Radio

MERIT- WOKQ, WSHK, WSAK, WHOM, WCYY
FIRST- WHDQ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Best Station Promotion

Radio

MERIT – WXXK
FIRST – WHDQ

Local Special Program/Event

Radio

MERIT- WWLK
FIRST – WGXL

Television

MERIT – WMUR –TV
FIRST – WMUR-TV

LP-FM

Radio

MERIT – WNHN-LP
FIRST – WBNH-LP 

PLAY-BY-PLAY

Radio

MERIT –WKNE HD3
FIRST – WBNH-LP 

Public Service Announcement

Radio

Merit – WZID
FIRST – WHDQ

Public Service Campaign of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WFTN
FIRST – WWLK

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Station of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WZID
FIRST –  WLKZ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

2022 NHAB Scholarship Recipients

Free Sales Webinar: January 18, 2022

NHAB Annual Meeting

Granite and Ether – perfect stocking stuffer!
© Copyright 2022, New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Skyrocket Radio.