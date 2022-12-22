2022 Granite Mikes

(October 11, 2022) – Radio and television stations around the Granite State were recognized for their best work during the past year during the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters annual convention at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. The Granite Mikes Awards ceremony was preceded by a sales seminar presented by Mark Levy of Revenue Development Resources, Inc.

During the business meeting Massimo Rosati of Binnie Media was elected as chairman of the board. The complete list of officers is here.

Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro was named Broadcaster of the Year; view his video here. The Radio and TV Stations of the Year, respectively, were WLKZ and WMUR TV. Here is a complete list of winners.

Public Affairs/Talk

Radio

MERIT – WKBK

FIRST – WCNL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Spot News

Radio

MERIT – WBNH-LP

FIRST – WKBK

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Documentary News

Radio

MERIT- WNHN-LP

FIRST – WMLL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Feature Story

Radio

MERIT – WKXL

FIRST – WMLL

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Newscast

Radio

MERIT – WKBK

FIRST – WTSN, WTPL, WEMJ

Television

MERIT –WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Sports Feature

Radio

FIRST – WKNE

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Air Personality

Radio

MERIT – Bob Sherman, WFYX

FIRST – Zack Derby, WLKZ

Television

MERIT – WMUR-TV – Fritz Wetherbee

FIRST – WMUR-TV – Sean MacDonald

Morning Show Team – radio category only

Radio

MERIT –WOKQ – Kira and Logan

FIRST – WFNQ, WBYY, WLNH – Nazzy and Marissa

Station Promotional Announcement

Radio

MERIT – WLKZ

FIRST – WOKQ

Individual Commercial

Radio

MERIT – WKNE

FIRST – WZID HD3

Television

MERIT – WNNE-TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Commercial Campaign

Radio

MERIT – WLNH

FIRST – WBYY

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Best Use of Digital Media

Radio

MERIT- WOKQ, WSHK, WSAK, WHOM, WCYY

FIRST- WHDQ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Best Station Promotion

Radio

MERIT – WXXK

FIRST – WHDQ

Local Special Program/Event

Radio

MERIT- WWLK

FIRST – WGXL

Television

MERIT – WMUR –TV

FIRST – WMUR-TV

LP-FM

Radio

MERIT – WNHN-LP

FIRST – WBNH-LP

PLAY-BY-PLAY

Radio

MERIT –WKNE HD3

FIRST – WBNH-LP

Public Service Announcement

Radio

Merit – WZID

FIRST – WHDQ

Public Service Campaign of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WFTN

FIRST – WWLK

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV

Station of the Year

Radio

MERIT – WZID

FIRST – WLKZ

Television

FIRST – WMUR-TV