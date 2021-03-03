EEO Webinar – March 24

Even in this most unusual time, the FCC has continued to enforce its EEO rules, reviewing a station’s compliance both in connection with its license renewal and through periodic audits. Stations still need to engage in wide dissemination of information about job openings and engage in specified outreach activities designed to educate their communities about broadcast employment and to train employees for advancement in their broadcast careers, even if they have no job openings. Join us on March 24 when David Oxenford of the Washington DC law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer will review all of the FCC’s obligations and how you can meet those obligations even while social distancing. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

View system requirements.