Time’s Up – EAS Upgrades to Cost Money

(February 8, 2024) – The long-awaited update to bring Sage ENDECS into Federal Communications Commission compliance has been released. You do have to pay for it ($159.00), and while you can’t order it directly from Sage, the announcement and link to list of vendors is on their homepage.

NOTE: You will need your unit(s) serial number to place your order. The new security certificates needed for FEMA by April 1st are incorporated into the Sage firmware update. The new deadline for software update is March 11, 2024.

For brands other than Sage…if you haven’t already done so, talk to your equipment manufacturer about making sure you are compliant with the new FCC rules about CAP Prioritization on your ENDEC. Regarding the new security certificate to receive FEMA traffic; Digital Alert Systems (DASDEC) and Gorman-Redlich both have free downloads available on their websites.

Please reach out with any questions.

Mark Ericson, Chairman

NH State Emergency Communications Committee