FCC To Bring Back EEO Reports

Broadcast stations may soon have to begin gathering data they haven’t collected for 20 years. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reinstating rules on Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) data. The sex, race and ethnicity information was a bothersome, but required, annual submission from 1970 to 2001. This is the lead story in the August issue of Antenna, the monthly newsletter written by communications attorney R. Scott Flick.

Also in this issue, the FCC is about to open a one-week window for applicants hoping to secure a channel for noncommercial FM stations. Circle your calendar for November 2-9.

The federal regulatory body has also issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC21-91 in Docket 21-293) about the rules governing political programming and political files.

Has your station been contacted for using photographs of musicians and celebrities in violation of copyright? Attorney Richard Liebowitz has been sanctioned for dishonest conduct in litigation in a New York court.

