NHAB Awards Scholarships

(July 14, 2021) – The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters has awarded $16,000 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to young men and women pursuing a career in broadcasting, journalism, or a related field, while enrolled in a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.

The recipients were honored in a presentation on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso awarded the $2,500 Student Broadcast Scholarships to Drew Hallett, of Dover, who attends Husson University; Melinda Rolls, of Merrimack, who attends Hoffstra University; and Casey Ingraham, of Concord, who is enrolled at Ithaca College.

A $5,000 Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Payton Cavanaugh, a recent graduate of Monadnock Regional High School. She attends Emerson College in Boston. Sprague was the longtime executive director of NHAB before his death in 2008.

Additionally, seven students were chosen to receive $500 Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, created in 2013 to aid NHAB members as their children pursue higher education. Scholarships were awarded to Abigail Mitchell attending UNH, Hannah Healey attending Wheaton College, Laurel Breen, Merrimack College, Elizabeth Spira-Savett attending Barnard College, Alexa Cannon attending UNH, Alex Bessette attending Endicott College and Cavan Giorgani attending Wentworth Institute.