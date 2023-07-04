Granite Mikes Call for Entries

(July 1, 2023) – It’s time to dust off your best work from the last 12 months – NHAB’s annual Granite Mikes competition is underway! Radio and television broadcasters are invited to submit their best work in 15 categories. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 28, 2023, end of business – no exceptions!

Winners will be announced this fall at the annual NHAB Convention (date and place to be announced). As always, New Hampshire’s Station of the Year and Broadcaster of the Year will also be announced.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare your entries: Criteria & Guidelines | Categories.

Direct your questions to NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso.