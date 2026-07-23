Future Broadcasters Receive Scholarships

Awards recipients along with members of the NHAB pose together following a scholarship presentation in the WMUR lobby.

MANCHESTER, NH – July 22, 2026 – The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters has awarded $12,000 in scholarships for the 2026-2027 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship. The awards presentation was hosted by WMUR-TV.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to young men and women pursuing a career in broadcasting, journalism, or a related field, while enrolled in a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.

NHAB Executive Director, Tracy Caruso stated, “Young people bring fresh ideas, new energy, and a strong connection to their communities. By encouraging their interest in local radio and television, we’re helping ensure that trusted local news, information and storytelling continue for years to come.”

The $2,500 Student Broadcaster Scholarships were Awarded to Annabelle Mattie who will study Journalism and Broadcasting at Syracuse University and Nicholas Gelinas who will major in Sports Broadcasting at Dean College.

A $5,000 Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Kelsey Sweet who is studying Journalism and Broadcast Journalism at Quinnipiac University. Sweet graduated from Londonderry High School.

Al Sprague was a long time leader of the NHAB. He was known as a strong advocate for NH’s radio and television industry. He owned and operated a full service ad agency, he was an actor, a broadcaster and a US marine corp veteran. We lost Al in 2008.

Additionally, four students were chosen to receive $500 Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, created in 2013 to aid NHAB members as their children pursue higher education. Scholarships were awarded to Connor Lord, Teagan Roach, Zoe Groves, and Ethan Royter.