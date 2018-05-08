Four Murrow Awards for NHPR

(May 8, 2018) – New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) has won four prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. National winners will be announced in June and presented in October in New York City.

In the category of Small Market Radio, NHPR earned a top honor for Overall Excellence. The comprehensive accolade considers multiple aspects of a robust broadcast news organization: newscast, breaking news, continuing coverage, features reporting, and web and digital media presence. 2018 marks the second consecutive year the regional Murrow Awards cited NHPR’s newsroom for an overall award of distinction; last year the NHPR newsroom won the regional award and then went on to win the national award for Overall Excellence.

The program and podcast Civics 101 was cited for “Excellence in Innovation.”

NHPR’s Investigative Reporting was recognized for “How Do N.H. Police Decide to Shoot – or Not Shoot – When Facing Armed, Ill, or Addicted People?”.

The final NHPR award was for Sports Reporting in an entry called “From Dive Bars to World Championships: Meet N.H.’s ‘Big Buck Hunter’ Pros”.

NHAB congratulates all of our colleagues at NHPR!