Latest Issue of Antenna Newsletter

Hot off the press…the January issue of Antenna newsletter, written by Washington communications attorney R. Scott Flick.

The Federal Communication Commission’s Quadrennial Review is underway. By law, the Commission has to review its rules every four years for relevance. Have something to tell the FCC? Now is your chance!

For decades non-compete agreements have been standard for broadcast and sales talent. Maybe no more if a Federal Trade Commission proposal becomes law.

Stations must file their ETRS forms by the end of February; click here for more.

Did you know the FCC now has a Space Bureau? Find out why.

Antenna is a free service for NHAB members.