Form 1 Deadline Looms

The clock is ticking for all radio and television stations to submit their annual Form One filings on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) EAS Test Reporting System portal (ETRS). Data that needs to be entered includes routine licensing information like FCC registration number, station ownership, call letters, frequencies, transmitter coordinates and counties of license. The FCC also requires broadcasters to submit specific information about their role in the Emergency Alert System (EAS), including:
- EAS equipment make & model
- EAS equipment software version
- EAS designation
- EAS monitoring assignments
We have made some of that information easier for you to submit. NHAB maintains our statewide list of monitoring assignments in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet which you can download.
You’ll need to know your designation within our state plan. Use this guide.
NATIONAL PRIMARY (NP):
WBZ AM (1030) Boston
STATE PRIMARY (SP):
NH State UHF Network
STATE RELAY (SR):
WGIR FM (101.1) Manchester
WHDQ FM (106.1) Claremont
WHOM FM (94.9) Mt. Washington
WKNE FM (103.7) Keene
WLNH FM (98.3) Laconia
WMUR TV (Ch. 9) Manchester
WOKQ FM (97.5) Dover
WPKQ FM (103.7) North Conway
LOCAL PRIMARY (LP):
WGIR AM (610) Manchester
WKBK AM (1290) Keene
WTSV AM (1230) Claremont
WEMJ AM (1490) Laconia
PARTICIPATING NATIONAL (PN):
all other stations.
If your station isn’t monitoring what it says on this list, you are out of FCC compliance and need to contact NH State Emergency Communications Committee chairman Ed Brouder.
The deadline for submitting this information to ETRS is February 28, 2023.