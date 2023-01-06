Form 1 Deadline Looms

The clock is ticking for all radio and television stations to submit their annual Form One filings on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) EAS Test Reporting System portal (ETRS). Data that needs to be entered includes routine licensing information like FCC registration number, station ownership, call letters, frequencies, transmitter coordinates and counties of license. The FCC also requires broadcasters to submit specific information about their role in the Emergency Alert System (EAS), including:

EAS equipment make & model

EAS equipment software version

EAS designation

EAS monitoring assignments

We have made some of that information easier for you to submit. NHAB maintains our statewide list of monitoring assignments in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet which you can download.

You’ll need to know your designation within our state plan. Use this guide.

NATIONAL PRIMARY (NP):

WBZ AM (1030) Boston

STATE PRIMARY (SP):

NH State UHF Network

STATE RELAY (SR):

WGIR FM (101.1) Manchester

WHDQ FM (106.1) Claremont

WHOM FM (94.9) Mt. Washington

WKNE FM (103.7) Keene

WLNH FM (98.3) Laconia

WMUR TV (Ch. 9) Manchester

WOKQ FM (97.5) Dover

WPKQ FM (103.7) North Conway

LOCAL PRIMARY (LP):

WGIR AM (610) Manchester

WKBK AM (1290) Keene

WTSV AM (1230) Claremont

WEMJ AM (1490) Laconia

PARTICIPATING NATIONAL (PN):

all other stations.

If your station isn’t monitoring what it says on this list, you are out of FCC compliance and need to contact NH State Emergency Communications Committee chairman Ed Brouder.

The deadline for submitting this information to ETRS is February 28, 2023.