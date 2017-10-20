Latest issue of Antenna newsletter

(October 20, 2017) – The relaxation of AM engineering rules is the subject of the FCC’s Docket 13-249 – and one of the page 1 articles in this month’s issue of Antenna. The newsletter is an NHAB member benefit and is written by Washington, D.C. communications attorney Scott Flick of the Pillsbury Shaw Pittman law firm.

This issue also updates the FM translator settlement window that ends November 29. Perhaps the item of most interest to broadcasters is what the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will do with the Main Studio Rule when it meets on October 24. Indications are that the rule is about to become a thing of the past.

There’s a lengthy article on pirate broadcasting (illegal, unlicensed operators) and what the Commission is doing to stop it. The FCC doesn’t have the authority to arrest or seize illegal equipment so it must depend on cooperation from the appropriate U.S. Attorney to prosecute pirates. They’ve started fining the landlords of buildings where illegal broadcasting takes place in an effort to stop the broadcasts.

Radio & TV licensees here in new England have a December first deadline for entering EEO Public File Reports in their public inspection files. All radio stations with more than 10 full-time employment units must file EEO Broadcast Midterm Reports by the same date.

Licensees have until November 13 to file Form 3 on the Electronic Test Reporting System in conjunction with Septembers national EAS Test.

Another article details a new policy under which the FCC will allow noncommercial broadcasters to begin fundraising for non profit third parties. The policy takes effect on November 13

Click here to read the October issue of Antenna.