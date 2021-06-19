National EAS Test: Wednesday, August 11

Among the many victims of coronavirus was the 2020 version of the National Test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). With the pandemic hopefully on the retreat, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has scheduled the 2021 test for 200 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday. August 11. If there should be substantially threatening weather, like a hurricane, or some other high-alert situation, the test will be postponed until Wednesday, August 25.

New to this year’s proceedings will be a nationwide test of Wireless Emergency Alerts. In recent years the FCC has made a concerted effort to extend warning capabilities of newer technologies.

Stations should take their first action now – there is a July 6 deadline by which each broadcast station must submit “Form One” in the FCC’s EAS Test Reporting System. That’s the filing that tells the FCC about which EAS decoder and encoder stations are using, or units combining such decoder and encoder functions, as well as other identifying information.