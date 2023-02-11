Gary A. Howard, R.I.P.

The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) is saddened to learn of the passing of Gary Alan Howard at the age of 86.

Gary had the distinction of being named the very first New Hampshire Broadcaster of the Year in 1977, but his involvement with NHAB didn’t end there. During more than 20 years on the Board of Directors he represented five different stations. He served as president of NHAB twice – first in 1976 and again in 1992-93.

Gary’s long New Hampshire radio career began at WKNE in Keene in the the summer of 1958, where he was an announcer and salesman. In early 1962 he briefly crossed the border, working in a similar capacity at WTWN in St. Johnsbury, VT, before returning to WKNE in 1964. By November 1971 he was the general manager of WEMJ in Laconia, a position he held for 15 years. He spent part of the early 1980s in sales at WZID FM in Manchester. He left that position for WHOM FM Portland/Mt. Washington in early 1987. In October 1988 Gary and Bill Forbes formed Latchkey Broadcasting Inc., and applied for a construction permit for a new FM station on 101.5 in Meredith. That station became WWHQ, and later WMRQ (today WWLK). In 1994 Gary was named sales manager at WOTW (WMVU) in Nashua. Less than a year later he joined NH Public Radio (WEVO FM) as director of corporate relations. In 1996 Gary was named general sales manager of the new WOXF FM in Bedford (today WMLL). His last broadcast employment in New Hampshire was a return engagement at NH Public Radio in the late 1990s.

Gary died in the St. Petersburg, FL area where he spent many happy years in retirement.