Kevin Farwell, R.I.P.

A man who did yeoman duty as a New Hampshire radio announcer for three decades died January 5, 2021 in a Nashua hospital. Kevin C. Farwell was a lifelong Gate City native and had been in declining health for nearly two years.

Born on Nov. 11, 1952, Kevin was destined to be on the radio. He outgrew childhood asthma and developed a naturally bass voice. He graduated from Northeast School of Broadcasting in Boston in 1971, immediately finding employment at WKNE/WNBX FM in Keene. By 1974 he was back in his beloved Nashua working at WSMN alongside the likes of Ed Lecius, Al Rock, Maury Parent and Frank Teas.

During his career Kevin’s resume contained many New Hampshire call letters, notably WKBR Manchester, WJYY and WNNH both in Concord, WBBX Portsmouth, WKXR Exeter and WMVU Nashua.

Kevin had been at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua since May of 2019. While confined with edema of the legs, COPD and congestive heart failure, he remained unfailingly upbeat and was very connected to the outside world via his radio. Kevin would have confirmed that he was slow to adapt to the computer age but he could still tell you about every personnel change, call letter swap or format flip in New England. He longed for the days before computer-generated playlists and corporate ownership.

In addition to radio, his other major love was Boston sports. It didn’t matter which season it was – he rooted for all of them. Kevin and his brother, Dana, took several field trips around the country to visit different stadiums. On a trip to Cleveland he enjoyed a bonus – a side trip to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On another, he visited Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Grille in King of Prussia, PA.

Heaven’s radio station has a new voice and he’s operating 16″ turntables at an analog console with rotary pots. Kevin Farwell was 68.