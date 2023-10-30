December 1 Deadlines Approach

(October 30) – The Federal Communications Commission reminds that December 1, 2023 is the deadline to place EEO Public File Reports in Public Inspection Files and on station Internet websites for all nonexempt radio and television stations in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Also, December 1 is the deadline for all broadcast licensees and permittees of stations in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont to file annual reports on all adverse findings and final actions taken by any court or governmental administrative agency involving misconduct of the licensee, permittee, or any person or entity having an attributable interest in the station(s).

For complete details read page 4 of Attorney R. Scott Flick’s October Antenna newsletter.