HomeFCCDecember 1 Deadlines Approach

December 1 Deadlines Approach

by

(October 30) – The Federal Communications Commission reminds that December 1, 2023 is the deadline to place EEO Public File Reports in Public Inspection Files and on station Internet websites for all nonexempt radio and television stations in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Also, December 1 is the deadline for all broadcast licensees and permittees of stations in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont to file annual reports on all adverse findings and final actions taken by any court or governmental administrative agency involving misconduct of the licensee, permittee, or any person or entity having an attributable interest in the station(s).

For complete details read page 4 of Attorney R. Scott Flick’s October Antenna newsletter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Form 1 Deadline Looms

Santa Delivers December Antenna

Political Files, Deadlines, C-Band and More

Government Adds $1 Billion to TV Relocation Fund
© Copyright 2023, New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Skyrocket Radio.