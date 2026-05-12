Northeast Regional Broadcast Engineering Symposium

The state broadcast associations for New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, in conjunction with the Society of Broadcast Engineers, are hosting a one-day series of engineering-on-a-budget sessions Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 165 Skimobile Road in North Conway, NH.

This event is being provided at no cost to attendees and breakfast and lunch are included. It will consist of eight presentations, each running 30-40 minutes with time for questions/discussion as well as a short “round table” period where attendees can discuss what was presented and add their own thoughts/ideas. You don’t have to be an SBE member to attend, but for those who are, you will receive Ennes Workshop credit.