May Antenna Keeps Tabs on FCC

(May 23, 2018) – The May issue of Antenna continues to keep a close eye on the blizzard of regulatory decisions being issued by Ajit Pai’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

A hot current issue is the Commission’s freeze on new or modified fixed-satellite service earth station license. The FCC seems interested in repurposing more spectrum in the 3.7 to 4.2 GHz band, much like it did last year in the television spectrum auction. The problem is that is the frequency range used by most satellites in the conventional C-band. Companies that utilize downlink earth stations are strongly urged to register their usage by July 18, 2018, after which the FCC won’t be able to protect signal paths.

This issue of Antenna also address the FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on FM translator interference.

The newsletter notes that the deadline to place Issues/Programs List for the previous quarter in public inspection files for all full service radio and television stations and Class A TV stations is July 10.

During the 45-day period prior to a primary election or party caucus and the 60-day period prior to general elections, commercial broadcast stations are prohibited from charging any legally qualified candidate for elective office more than the station’s Lowest Unit Charge for advertising that promotes the candidate’s campaign for office. New Hampshire’s next state primaries are slated for September 11.

Antenna is written by communications attorney Scott R. Flick of the Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman law firm in Washington and is a free, monthly membership benefit to NHAB members.