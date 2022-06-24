Lowest Unit Charge Kicks in July 30

Political season is already on us, even though New Hampshire’s state primaries aren’t until September 13. As you’ll see in the June issue of Antenna, New Hampshire broadcasters must implement their lowest unit charge for candidate advertising between July 30 and September 13.

The complexities of political advertising are also explored in a page one story about a write-in candidate who sued two Ohio stations who denied him access to their air.

If you’ve been hearing about so-called Franken stations but aren’t sure what it’s all about, check out page 2.

Regulatory fees for 2022 have been set, as directed by Congress. How much of the burden will your station bear?

