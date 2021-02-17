EAS Advisory

The Federal Communications Commission recently issued an advisory (DA 21-10) summarizing broadcaster obligations under the Emergency Alert System. While none of the list are new obligations, reviewing it is a good way to ensure your station(s) are in good shape in case an inspector knocks at your door unexpectedly.
The advisory addresses such issues as:
- What steps can EAS Participants take to improve their participation in EAS and ensure compliance with the FCC’s rules?
- How does the EAS Participant receive a national level EAS message?
- Which filings must EAS Participants submit for national level EAS tests?
- What are the consequences for violating the Commission’s requirements?
- What should consumers do if they do not receive an EAS alert or a transmitted message is not accessible?
You can read the entire advisory here.