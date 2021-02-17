EAS Advisory

The Federal Communications Commission recently issued an advisory (DA 21-10) summarizing broadcaster obligations under the Emergency Alert System. While none of the list are new obligations, reviewing it is a good way to ensure your station(s) are in good shape in case an inspector knocks at your door unexpectedly.

The advisory addresses such issues as:

What steps can EAS Participants take to improve their participation in EAS and ensure compliance with the FCC’s rules?

How does the EAS Participant receive a national level EAS message?

Which filings must EAS Participants submit for national level EAS tests?

What are the consequences for violating the Commission’s requirements?

What should consumers do if they do not receive an EAS alert or a transmitted message is not accessible?

You can read the entire advisory here.