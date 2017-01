Partisan Politics at FCC Cause Political File Headaches

(January 10, 2017) – The new president hasn’t even been inaugurated but there are already political problems erupting on Capitol Hill. Last week the FCC sent mixed signals pertaining to the online political files maintained by television stations. It’s all due to the 2-2 Democratic/Republican stalemate currently in place at the Commission.

Pillsbury attorney Scott Flick explains it all in this column – it’s a must read (and maybe a sign of things to come in Washington).