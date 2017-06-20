June Issue of Antenna Available

(June 20, 2017) – Proposed elimination of the FCC’s main studio rule is the featured article in the latest Antenna newsletter published by Attorney Scott Flick at Pillsbury law firm. The newsletter is another benefit of NHAB membership.

Another article addresses the late July window for AM stations to file for fill-in FM translators.

There’s also a recap of FCC protocols for low power TV and TV translators that have been displaced by the spectrum incentive auction.

A number of long standing FCC media rules are under review under the Ajit Pai administration; see the list on page 2.

NHAB member station WMTK, licensed to St. Johnsbury, VT and operating from Littleton, NH, has filed for a new FM booster station; the deadline for filing comments is July 5.

A detailed chart breaks down the Commission’s proposed regulatory fees for 2017.

Click here to access the June issue of Antenna.