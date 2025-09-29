NH AM Radio Station Receives Notice From FCC

New Hampshire AM Station Receives Notice of Violation for Failing to Transmit Required Station

Identification Announcements

The Enforcement Bureau issued a Notice of Violation (NOV) to the licensee of an AM radio station in New Hampshire for

failing to transmit required station identification announcements in accordance with Section 73.1201 of the Commission’s

Rules. In May 2025, agents from the Enforcement Bureau’s Boston Office monitored the station’s signal over a two-hour

period and observed that it was “broadcasting an unmodulated carrier with no station identification announcements.”

Under Section 73.1201(a) of the FCC’s Rules, broadcast stations are required to transmit station identification

announcements at the beginning and end of each period of operation, and hourly, as close to the hour as possible at a

natural break in programming.

The NOV directs the licensee to respond within 20 days. The response “(i) must fully explain each violation, including all

relevant surrounding facts and circumstances, (ii) must contain a statement of the specific action(s) taken to correct each

violation and preclude recurrence, and (iii) must include a time line for completion of any pending corrective action(s).”

The NOV instructs the licensee to also include a declaration submitted under penalty of perjury to support its responses

and cautions that false statements or material omissions could subject the licensee to penalties under federal law. In

addition, the issuance of a NOV does not preclude the FCC from taking further action at a later date, including fining the

licensee for the station identification violations

Read the full article located in the link below:

FCC Enforcement Monitor-September 2025