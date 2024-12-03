Ominous News From Sage?

Sage Alerting System has announced it is ending ENDEC production:

“Sage Alerting Systems announced today that it has ceased manufacturing its Sage Digital ENDEC, model 3644. “Some parts for the ENDEC are no longer available”, said Harold Price, President of Sage. We have parts on hand for repairs, and we expect to be able to continue repairs on ENDECs now in the field for several years. Warranty repairs will also continue.

Sage will continue to support the firmware in the 3644 ENDEC, and will continue to provide user support via email and phone lines. The next planned firmware update is a free maintenance release for minor bugs and to enable the Missing or Endangered Persons (MEP) alert code.

Sage has no immediate plans for a replacement for the 3644. Price says “EAS has always been an odd niche business with a very bursty sales rate. The FCC has been contemplating major changes to EAS rules for the last year or two. What happens next remains to be seen. Sage will continue to evaluate opportunities for new products in the coming months.”