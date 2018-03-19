NAB Releases TV Repack Toolkits

 (March 19, 2018) – The National Association of Broadcasters recently released new tools for stations, including customizable spots that stations can use to educate viewers on the spectrum repack. They are available at www.TVAnswers.org/Tools.

Via an NAB webcast, now available for viewing, we discussed the importance of stations using these NAB tools and resources to send a clear, consistent message to minimize viewer confusion. In addition to spots, there is a new web video that stations can use to explain the repacking process and radio toolkits. All the tools are available in English and Spanish.

