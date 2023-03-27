NAB Resources: Keep AM Radio in Cars

You have probably heard that some members of Congress and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) are concerned over reports that some automakers plan to eliminate production of AM car radios.

We are pleased to announce that NAB is launching a public affairs campaign to educate consumers and lawmakers alike about the importance of AM radio. Some of the components of the campaign include:

a Call to Action form that you and your listeners can fill out and send to your legislators

an Issue Page titled “Keep AM Radio In Cars to Ensure Public Safety”

an updated “We Are Broadcasters” page for New Hampshire

a list of additional resources

As always, don’t hesitate to contact NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso if you have questions or suggestions.