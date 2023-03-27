HomeNewsNAB Resources: Keep AM Radio in Cars

NAB Resources: Keep AM Radio in Cars

by

You have probably heard that some members of Congress and the National Association of Broadcasters  (NAB) are concerned over reports that some automakers plan to eliminate production of AM car radios.

We are pleased to announce that NAB is launching a public affairs campaign to educate consumers and lawmakers alike about the importance of AM radio.  Some of the components of the campaign include:

As always, don’t hesitate to contact NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso if you have questions or suggestions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

NAB Monitoring DOJ Lawsuit Against Google

Coronavirus Resources

Fighting Pirate Radio

NAB Releases TV Repack Toolkits
© Copyright 2023, New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Skyrocket Radio.