During winter weather, we see and hear frequent reminders to clear all snow and ice from motor vehicles. The legal requirement for this is popularly referred to as “Jessica’s Law,” so-named in honor of a 20-year-old woman who died in Peterborough in 1999. A nine-foot piece of ice flew off the top of a tractor trailer and hit a box truck, which subsequently slammed into the vehicle Jessica was in, killing her.

It is also a good reminder to help your local public works crew by shoveling out fire hydrants and giving snowplows the room they need to do the job.

For more information, read the genesis of the law from the John W. King New Hampshire Law Library.