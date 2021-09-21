How You Dial Your Phone is About to Change

September 21, 2021 – Request lines, contest numbers, listener phone-ins, weather phones – the ways listeners access your station are all about to change effective October 24.

The Federal Communications Commission has created a new National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline that people can access by dialing 988. In order for that to work in New Hampshire and 12 other states, telephone calls will require 10-digit local dialing. Granite Staters will need to dial area code 603 before all in-state phone calls. Existing services that currently use 3-digit dialing will continue to do so (example: 911).

Make a mental note to add the 10-digit number the next time you order letterhead from your printer. If your company uses certain functions such as Internet dial-up numbers, burglar alarm or other security systems, mobile or other wireless contact lists, or remote transmitter dial-ups, they also need to be updated. And now is the time to update the phone numbers on your website and social media accounts.

The conversion to this new way of dialing takes effect October 24, but you can start doing it now. Check your station’s promos to be sure your listeners know they must dial 10 digits to reach you.

