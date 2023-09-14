The Federal Communications Commission provides information online to help people communicate before, during and after severe weather and other emergencies.

You’ll find tips about how to prepare for an outage, as well as what to do if an outage occurs, at fcc.gov/emergency (and fcc.gov/emergencia in Spanish) .

The tips include:

Understanding how power outages may affect your landline service

Signing up to receive alerts and warnings

Charging wireless communications devices if severe weather is expected

Creating a family emergency communications plan

An ASL video is included.

The website has been translated into Español (Spanish), Français (French), Kreyòl ayisyen (Haitian Creole), 한국어 (Korean), 繁體中文 (Chinese – Traditional), Português (Portuguese), Tagalog (Filipino), and Tiếng Việt (Vietnamese).

Downloadable audio Public Service Announcements are available in English, Chinese, French, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

We encourage you to share these links on your broadcasts, web pages, and social media channels.