WBIN TV Sold in Spectrum Auction – local TV news going off air

(February 17, 2017) – The national voluntary spectrum auction is having a major impact in New Hampshire. Binnie Media announced today that WBIN-TV has been sold and local news is being discontinued effective immediately. Binnie Media intends to strengthen its 19-station radio network and focus enhanced efforts in delivering news on digital platforms.

Read the station’s announcement here.