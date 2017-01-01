Give the Gift of Granite & Ether

(November 28, 2016) Have a radio or TV professional in your life and don’t know what to get them for Christmas? How about a brand new copy of an old favorite – Granite and Ether: A Chronicle of New Hampshire Broadcasting.

Originally published in 1993, this is the authoritative source on the origins of every New Hampshire radio and television station. Written by our executive director, Ed Brouder, and published by NHAB, Granite and Ether is packed with photos of early stations, logos, transmitters, announcers, turntables, cameras and advertisements.

See photos of New Hampshire broadcast veterans like Al Rock, Donn Tibbetts, Henry McLane, Sherm Noel, Alberta Sullivan, Hy Greenlaw, Ozzie Wade, Tony Vaccaro, Chuck O’Neil, Bernie Mack, Gerry Kearney, Jackie Judd, Uncle Gus Bernier, Bill Morrissey, Gary Howard, Robin Bonneau, Judy Fortin and dozens more.

Santa recently found a stash of copies in the North Pole closet. They are available now for just $10.00 (including postage). Send your check today payable to NHAB, 707 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH 03104!