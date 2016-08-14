J. Sherwood Bent, R.I.P.

DOVER, NH – July 19, 2016 – James “J” Sherwood Bent, 67, of Dean Drive died at the Hyder Family Hospice House on Tuesday July 19, 2016.

Born November 15, 1948 in Keene, NH, the son of Ellsworth “Bunka” and Josephine (Harris) Bent. He graduated from UNH and went on to work for WTSN/The Bay for many years.

He was a member of First Parish Church in Dover where he served on the Deacons and Wardens committees.

James is survived by his wife of 22 years, Emma (Eckhardt) Bent; his son Taylor F. Bent of Dover; a step son Timothy C. Harris of Greenland, NH and numerous cousins, nephews and great friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Frank Bent.

Calling hours will be on Friday July 22, 2016 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave Dover NH. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 23, 2016 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Church on Central Ave in Dover.