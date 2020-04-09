The Broadcasters Foundation of America, an organization aimed at improving the life of men and women who serve as TV or radio broadcasters in the U.S., has set up Emergency Grants for Coronavirus Assistance, which will provide one-time grants of up to $1,000 to broadcasters who have faced extreme financial adversity due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its effect on the broadcasting industry.

Currently, applicants must fit the below criteria to qualify for a grant:

• Applicant must be or have been a direct employee of an over-the-air, radio and/or television broadcasting company.

• Applicant must be infected or have been infected with COVID-19

• Applicant must be out of work or have lost wages due to COVID-19

• Applicant must be in acute financial need due to hardships from COVID-19

For more information and to apply for a grant, broadcasters in need can email or click here.