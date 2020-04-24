Like the rest of the universe, the latest issue of Antenna newsletter focuses on the Covid-19 virus. Communications attorney Scott R. Flick, of the Washington law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, looks at the impact the pandemic is having on the broadcast world with articles on:

life upended at the FCC (lobby filing window closed, no visitors, temporary rule waivers)

FCC declines to investigate Covid-19 news coverage (Media Bureau won’t “second-guess broadcasters”)

Broadcasters classified as essential workers

Other articles address some adjustments in TV program carriage rules, Phase 9 & 10 time-frames for the television repack, and a revised lowest unit charge for the 2020 election cycle.

