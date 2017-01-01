When the Public Needs Broadcasters Most

(October 6, 2016) – At the moment it looks like New England is safe but Hurricane Matthew apparently has it in for Florida and the Carolinas.

Broadcasters are at their best when Mother Nature is at her worst. We perform a valuable service that other media can’t provide because radio and TV stations are able to localize the situation with up-to-the-minute information from the people who make local decisions.

Here are some general resources to help you help your listeners:

It’s also worth reading this column by Scott R. Flick, one of NHAB’s attorneys at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

In particular check out “A Guide for Television Stations on Airing Captions and Audible Crawls in an Emergency.”