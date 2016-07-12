NHAB Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH – July 12, 2016 – NHAB has awarded $20,000 worth of scholarships for the 2016-2017 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.

Skye Stewart of Dover/Merrimack College

Isaballa Branham of /Elon University

Sophie Bushey of Acworth/Roger Williams University

Katherine MacDonald of Wilton/Syracuse University

John Kiernan of Bedford will be a student at Troy University; he was unable to attend the presentation.

Recipients and their families were honored in a presentation at WMUR-TV on July 12, 2016. NHAB Vice Chair/TV Jeff Bartlett (WMUR), Chairman Gerry McGavick (NH1 News) and Vice Chair/Radio Mark Ericson (WOKQ) awarded the Student Broadcast Scholarships to:

NHAB also presented five scholarships to the children of NHAB members. This year’s recipients are:

Corina Chao, daughter of Steven Chao of NHPTV/American University

Michelle Cox, daughter of Bob Cox of Saga Communications/Southern NH University

Sydney K. Mitchell, daughter of WKBK Program Director/University of New Hampshire

Angela Ellen Connolly, daughter of Jodi Connolly of Townsquare Media/Lasell College

Patrick McGavick, son of WBIN TV’s Gerry McGavick/St. Joseph’s University

For the second consecutive year Ellen Garnett, of Exeter, was chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship in memory of the late Al Sprague, former President of NHAB who died in 2008. The award recognizes the student who shows the most promise in industry advocacy, leadership and entrepreneurship. Ellen, who has a grade point average of 3.92, will graduate from Simmons College in Boston next May with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations/Marketing Communications.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to men and women pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting while enrolled in a broadcast program at a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.