NHAB Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH – July 12, 2016 – NHAB has awarded $20,000 worth of scholarships for the 2016-2017 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.

(Rear l-r:) NHAB Vice Chair/Radio Mark Ericson (WOKQ), Vice Chair/TV Jeff Bartlett (TV) and Chairman Gerry McGavick (NH1 News) and Gerry’s son, Patrick. (Front l-r:) Katherine MacDonald, Sophie Bushey, Isabella Branham, Angela Ellen Connolly, Ellen Garnett and Skye Stewart. [click photo to enlarge]

Recipients and their families were honored in a presentation at WMUR-TV on July 12, 2016.  NHAB Vice Chair/TV Jeff Bartlett (WMUR), Chairman Gerry McGavick (NH1 News) and Vice Chair/Radio Mark Ericson (WOKQ) awarded the Student Broadcast Scholarships to:

  • Skye Stewart of Dover/Merrimack College
  • Isaballa Branham of /Elon University
  • Sophie Bushey of Acworth/Roger Williams University
  • Katherine MacDonald of Wilton/Syracuse University
  • John Kiernan of Bedford will be a student at Troy University; he was unable to attend the presentation.

NHAB also presented five scholarships to the children of NHAB members.  This year’s recipients are:

  • Corina Chao, daughter of Steven Chao of NHPTV/American University
  • Michelle Cox, daughter of Bob Cox of Saga Communications/Southern NH University
  • Sydney K. Mitchell, daughter of WKBK Program Director/University of New Hampshire
  • Angela Ellen Connolly, daughter of Jodi Connolly of Townsquare Media/Lasell College
  • Patrick McGavick, son of WBIN TV’s Gerry McGavick/St. Joseph’s University
WMUR President & General Manager Jeff Bartlett (l) and WBIN TV General Manager Gerry McGavick (r) pose with Ellen Garnett, recipient of the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship. [click photo to enlarge]

For the second consecutive year Ellen Garnett, of Exeter, was chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship in memory of the late Al Sprague, former President of NHAB who died in 2008.  The award recognizes the student who shows the most promise in industry advocacy, leadership and entrepreneurship.  Ellen, who has a grade point average of 3.92, will graduate from Simmons College in Boston next May with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations/Marketing Communications.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to men and women pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting while enrolled in a broadcast program at a two or four-year accredited school.  Recipients were chosen based on financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.

One comment on “NHAB Awards $20,000 in Scholarships
  1. Jaye Garnett says:
    July 12, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    Way to go Ellen Garnett!

