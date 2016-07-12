NHAB Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH – July 12, 2016 – NHAB has awarded $20,000 worth of scholarships for the 2016-2017 school year, including its Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships, and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.Recipients and their families were honored in a presentation at WMUR-TV on July 12, 2016. NHAB Vice Chair/TV Jeff Bartlett (WMUR), Chairman Gerry McGavick (NH1 News) and Vice Chair/Radio Mark Ericson (WOKQ) awarded the Student Broadcast Scholarships to:
- Skye Stewart of Dover/Merrimack College
- Isaballa Branham of /Elon University
- Sophie Bushey of Acworth/Roger Williams University
- Katherine MacDonald of Wilton/Syracuse University
- John Kiernan of Bedford will be a student at Troy University; he was unable to attend the presentation.
NHAB also presented five scholarships to the children of NHAB members. This year’s recipients are:
- Corina Chao, daughter of Steven Chao of NHPTV/American University
- Michelle Cox, daughter of Bob Cox of Saga Communications/Southern NH University
- Sydney K. Mitchell, daughter of WKBK Program Director/University of New Hampshire
- Angela Ellen Connolly, daughter of Jodi Connolly of Townsquare Media/Lasell College
- Patrick McGavick, son of WBIN TV’s Gerry McGavick/St. Joseph’s University
The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to men and women pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting while enrolled in a broadcast program at a two or four-year accredited school. Recipients were chosen based on financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.
