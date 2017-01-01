Next Virtual Job Fair: December 5-9

(November 14, 2016) – Once again the New Hampshire and Massachusetts Associations of Broadcasters are teaming up to present a week-long Virtual Job Fair. From December 5-9, 2016 people interested in radio or television employment can submit resumes and establish connections while member radio and TV stations can find the best qualified candidates for their current or anticipated openings.

Job seekers can access broadcast-related positions at any time through the dedicated Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair website.

Participants in the upcoming Virtual Job Fair include: