Board Changes

(November 8, 2017) – Just weeks after the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) membership approved a slate of board members and officers at its annual meeting, a change has occurred. Scott McPherson, vice president of operations and finance for New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), has resigned as NHAB treasurer. He is leaving NHPR after 23-years to take a finance post at the Derryfield School in Manchester.

Scott joined NHPR in 1995 as a produce. He has served as news editor, director of operations, and assistant general manager. One of the bigger projects he supervised was the design and construction of NHPR’s current 20,000-square-foot broadcast center in Concord, and expansion of NHPR’s transmission facilities across the state. A Massachusetts native, he earned a journalism degree at Keene State College and a masters degree at Southern New Hampshire University. In his prior life Scott was a newspaper reporter.

Scott joined the NHAB board in July 2013 and was elected treasurer in October 2016.

Betsy Gardella, president and CEO of NHPR, will fill Scott’s seat on the NHAB board. Replacing him as treasurer of NHAB is existing board member Tim Moore of iHeartMedia.