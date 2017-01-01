Watch Out for Copyrighted Pics!

Cumulus and CBS Radio settle photo-copyright lawsuits brought by attorney Richard Liebowitz.

By: Tom Taylor

As usual, we don’t know the terms, though the Cumulus notice of dismissal by a federal judge is “without prejudice,” meaning it could potentially be refiled. But the court also says “each party [is] to bear its own costs, expenses and attorneys’ fees.” Cumulus allegedly used a copyrighted pic of the New York Police Department patch that Christopher Sadowski had sold to the New York Post (November 29 NOW). The suit said Cumulus ran it without permission at WABCRadio.com. The CBS Radio case involved Liebowitz filing on behalf of lensman Joshua Withers (November 16 NOW). That was for CBS supposedly swiping a copyrighted Metallica picture for one of its websites. Last week’s resolution was slightly different from the Cumulus settlement – the one between Withers/Liebowitz and CBS Radio was “with prejudice.” (Can’t be re-filed.) But again with “each party to bear his or its own costs and attorneys’ fees.” There’s an IPO looming, and CBS Radio would likely prefer to dispatch legal situations like this one. One thing’s for sure – these website infringement cases continue to drive attorneys for media companies nuts. (From Tom Taylor Now)