September Issue of Antenna Available

(September 19, 2017) – The FCC has postponed the filing window for 2017 broadcast ownership reports. That’s the lead story in this month’s issue of the Antenna newsletter, written by Washington communications attorney Scott R. Flick of the Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman law firm.

Also in this issue, broadcasters will learn about the new data they must provide to the FCC by November 6. The Commission wants to know if stations intend to translate future EAS announcements in languages other than English.

The FCC’s schedule of regulatory fees for fiscal 2017 is included in this issue. There’s also a table of vacant FM allotments that have been reinstated including Channel 247A licensed to Jefferson, NH. That frequency will become available in a future FM filing window.

