School Bus Safety

(August 24, 2017) – With schools back in session, it’s time to watch out for kids. New Hampshire law requires that:

the driver of a school bus must come to a complete stop 50 feet, but not less than 15 feet, of a railroad crossing. (265:50)

vehicles following or approaching school buses must stop at least 25 feet away from the bus when it is stopped and its red flashing lights are activated (265:54)

not stopping can result in fines up to $250 (first offense) or $500 (subsequent offenses)

passing a school bus on the right can result in fines up to $1,200 and suspension of license

Source: “Handbook for the New Hampshire School Bus Driver” issued by the NH Department of Safety (DSMV 241 Rev. 06/10)