Read It Now: January Issue of Antenna

(January 19, 2018) – National TV ownership limits…FCC orders Blue Alerts to be incorporated into Emergency Alert System…freeze on LPTV apps…new rules for closed captioning…$13 million in fines levied on Sinclair Broadcast Group for sponsor misidentifications…main studio rule repealed…March first deadline for online Public Files…FM translator filing window…who says there isn’t much happening in our industry? Read it all in the latest edition of Antenna.