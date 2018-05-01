NHAB Offers Active Shooter Training

(May 1, 2018) – On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) will offer free active shooter training for its members. The session will take place at the Grappone Center in Concord from 1:15 – 3:30 p.m. and will be conducted by staff from the State of New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The course is called C.R.A.S.E. (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events). It was developed by Texas State University and is sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Justice. The program is based on three strategies: avoid/run, deny/hide and defend/fight. Attendees will learn practical tips to stay alive if the unthinkable happens in their broadcast workplace.

C.R.A.S.E. training course is offered to all New Hampshire state employees within their individual departments.

Failure to act quickly during an active shooter event can leave you in a position to be injured or killed.

Seating for the June 6 course is limited and should re reserved as soon as possible. Please RSVP to NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso by e-mail or by phone: 603-232-0277.