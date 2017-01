NHAB Is Moving!

¬†(December 14, 2016) – The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is moving to new digs so it’s time to change your address book or Rolodex.

Effective December 23, our address is:

P.O.Box 5578

Manchester, NH 03108

603-232-0277

Please make a note of our new address and watch this space for additional details soon.