NH Public Radio Big Winner in Edward R. Murrow Awards

(June 21, 2017) – New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) rubs shoulders with heavyweights like CBS Radio & Television…the New York Times …and WTOP Washington, all recognized for overall excellence by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The winners were culled from nearly 4300 entries and will receive their trophies and plaques on October 9 at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in new York City.

NHPR stood out in the Small Market Radio category, winning awards for feature reporting, news series and overall excellence.

The 2017 competition was the 46th annual and is named for longtime CBS commentator and journalist Edward R. Murrow.